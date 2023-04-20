Taxpayers may bear brunt of continued use of coal-powered stations - Busa

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has decided to stall the retirement of these struggling plants in an attempt to boost power supply.

JOHANNESBURG - Energy manager at Business Unity South Africa (Busa), Happy Khambule, said that taxpayers, in the end, may have to bear the financial burden of government’s decision to extend the use of some coal-powered power stations in the country.

Eskom's power supply has been increasingly inconsistent as its old power plants see daily generation breakdowns.

But Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has decided to stall the retirement of these struggling plants in an attempt to boost supply.

Some energy experts have said it will require more internal funding to keep these old plants running than to move over to renewable generation.

Khambule said the increases in the electricity tariff are a means of funding this decision.

“The electricity price increases have been so volatile and unpredictable, let’s say this idea works, that’s great that we will have a higher energy availability factor, however, we can’t use that electricity because it’s too expensive.”

Khambule said that utilising the older plants for parts would be more cost-efficient.

“The actual decommissioning process should still occur whilst you ensure that whatever assets that do work are transferred to plants that do need to work, that’s a much better option that the country can use, it's also much cheaper but also it achieves the kinds of necessary generation capacity.”