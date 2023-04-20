Steam boiler repairs at Steve Biko Hospital to be completed soon, says GHD

The department announced on Wednesday that the boiler, which produces steam used for central air conditioning, refrigeration, hot water, cooking, and mortuary freezers, had broken down.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department said it expected the repairs on the steam-generating boiler at Steve Biko Academic Hospital to be completed in the coming days.

It warned that as it worked to repair the boiler, there may be disruptions to services at the hospital and its surrounding facilities.

Gauteng Health Department spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba, said that repairs should be completed soon.

“We are expecting the boiler to be online in the next couple of days so that the facility can have a functional boiler, so in the interim, there will be an impact on those services which are dependent on the steam system."