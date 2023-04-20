SSA delays in vetting of MPs set back Parliament's intelligence committee

The backlogs in security clearance by the State Security Agency is an issue regularly raised in Parliament.

CAPE TOWN - The persistent delays in state security vetting is dogging the very committee tasked with overseeing the country’s intelligence services.

On Thursday, it was revealed that the joint standing committee on intelligence was struggling to hold meetings, because Members of Parliament (MPs) appointed by their political parties were still waiting to be vetted.

The top-secret committee is one of only two in Parliament that meets behind closed doors.

Members are required to take an oath vowing to keep mum about their discussions.

On Wednesday, the police committee heard that not even the National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola had been cleared.

African National Congress chief whip Pemmy Majodina informed the programme committee that the delays impacted the joint committee of intelligence - which is supposed to comprise 12 MPs from both houses of Parliament.

"They are short of two people. They are unable to quorate. Please, honourable speaker," she said.

But Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said she was well aware of the problem and concerned that only three members were currently on an oversight mission.

"I don’t know why there is a delay. It may be possible that the delay may not necessarily be with the president. It may be with the intelligence services."

The committee has had six meetings this year.

Democratic Alliance MP Natasha Mazzone - who was appointed by her party to the committee last August - is one of those still waiting to be vetted to officially join the committee.