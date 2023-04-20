Soweto residents call for justice following the murder of 2 boys

The bodies of two Soweto children aged 5 and six were on Thursday found in White City and Rockville after they were reported missing the day before.

JOHANNESBURG - The communities of White City and Rockville in Soweto made a clarion call for justice following the murder of two boys whose bodies were found mutilated.

The boys aged five and six were reported missing on Wednesday.

Their bodies were found dumped at separate locations earlier on Thursday.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Education MEC Matome Chiloane made their way to the grieving communities and visited the homes of the bereaved families.

Residents of Soweto gathered outside the home of one of the mothers who lost her five-year-old son after he was allegedly kidnapped before he was murdered.

She could be seen sitting numb on the couch wrapped in blanket after she witnessed the gruesome state that her son was found in.

It’s understood the mothers of the murdered boys last saw their children on Tuesday and made the grim discovery after hours of searching.

Community members who spoke to Eyewitness News said they were willing to take the law into their own hands.

"At the current moment the community is not feeling well and they are frustrated and whatever action they are going to take is going to get out of hand. Mostly, they are crying about police enforcement because it's not visible in our community, so anything that will happen from now is not restricted."

Meanwhile, Lesufi said another child alerted the bereaved parents of two children who were murdered in Soweto about the ordeal.

The premier says the third child, another five-year-old boy, survived the nightmare and was assisting police with the investigation.

Lesufi said the three children were playing outside in the street when they were allegedly kidnapped.

“We visited three families, there were two affected families that, unfortunately, lost their children and there is one family that the child survived. And that is the child show is assisting us and the police with the relevant information.

“And we are providing the necessary protection, counselling and support to that family. We have asked that family to link up with our school so that they can be protected.”