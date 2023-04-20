Go

Second G4S guard charged in Thabo Bester escape to remain in jail until May

Fifty-one-year-old Motanyane Masukela made a brief appearance in court on Thursday morning following his arrest on Wednesday.

G4S prison guard Motanyane Masukela (right) appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 20 April 2023. He is accused of aiding Thabo Bester’s escape from prison in May last year. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
20 April 2023 13:20

BLOEMFONTEIN - A second G4S security guard charged in the Thabo Bester saga will remain behind bars until May.

He faces charges of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody and defeating the ends of justice.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last year and was apparently aided by a number of people.

Six people have been arrested so far.

Motanyane Masukela is accused of aiding Bester’s escape from prison in May last year.

It’s understood that he has some knowledge of Bester’s intricate web of lies, including how he managed to dupe officials to get himself out of prison chains.

Masukela is the second prison warden from the Manguang facility to face charges in the matter.

He appeared in court dressed in a colourful jacket and jeans, shackled at the feet.

His appearance was not like the spectacle and the entourage seen when Bester, his girlfriend, Nandipha Magudumana, and her father, Cornelius Sekeleni, appeared in court.

Masukela’s case will now be added to the court roll with the other accused in the matter.

Masukela is being represented by Legal Aid and is expected to return to court with Magudumana at the start of next month.

