Sapo to extend operating hours for renewal of Sassa beneficiaries' cards

Grant recipients were braving long queues at various post office branches countrywide.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) said South African Post Office branches countrywide will be operating for longer hours, to ensure that beneficiaries are assisted with renewing their expired gold cards.

The agency announced earlier this year that this particular card would expire between April and June - urging its beneficiaries to get new ones.

However, with the post office being placed under provisional liquidation, the task was proving to be impossible for most.

Load shedding is also impacting operations resulting in systems going offline for lengthy periods.

The agency's spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said longer hours would ensure that a larger number of beneficiaries were assisted even those who could not get help.

"We have to intervene so that queues move smoothly people are helped especially the elderly. And in this instance, Sassa has tried to make sure that its employees or the staff are available including during weekends."