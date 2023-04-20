Sapo's dire situation sees thousands of pensioners queue for days

Years of economic woes have left the state-owned entity under provisional liquidation. As a result, it's been forced to cut its workforce and shut down branches.

CAPE TOWN - The dire situation at South Africa's post offices has left thousands of pensioners queueing for days on end this week.

Human rights activist, Wendy Pekeur, has been monitoring the situation in Cape Town.

"I'm at Brackenfell Post Office because the Kraaifontein Post Office closed, the Capegate Post Office closed, so everybody from Kraaifontein and the surroundings are coming to Brackenfell, even people from Bellville. But now you must understand that the problem that's here at Brackenfell, is everywhere."

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondi Gungubele, has called for calm.

Gungubele's spokesperson Frans Mthobeni: "The minister is encouraged by the cooperation of everybody involved. There is a patriotic commitment by all stakeholders in this matter to uphold the public interest of keeping Sapo open to the multitudes of citizens, particularly the vulnerable and underserved communities."