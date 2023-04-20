SA's rising inflation putting more strain on struggling consumers - economists

South Africa’s cost of living crisis seems to be worsening as winter looms, with consumer inflation still accelerating.

JOHANNESBURG - Economists say that South Africa’s rising inflation rates, combined with an already limping economy, are clearly straining consumers.

The country’s consumer price index is up from 7% last month to 7.1% to date.

Economists, who hoped the annual inflation price would ease, said that the rocky economic ride would continue for South Africans as food prices continue to soar.

Adding to the gloom, the data released by Stats SA showed that food inflation peaked at 14.4% this month.

That is the highest level since March 2009.

The hefty price tag on food items, including milk, eggs and cheese, were the main drivers of the inflation shock, a trend that is inflicting huge hardship on poor and working-class households.

Citibank economist, Gina Schoeman: "Why this is so concerning is that although it's food, the longer goods inflation, which food is a very big part of, continues to persist, the more room it gives for core inflation, services inflation to respond. This is exactly the concern that the South African Reserve Bank has. They could very well follow this with another rate hike."

However, senior economist at Absa, Miyelani Maluleke, said that there may be some rays of hope emerging on the horizon.

"We are hopeful that inflation will come down in the months ahead and we have seen that the global food prices have been coming down in the last few months."

South Africa’s energy supply constraints have also made it difficult for inflation to normalise.