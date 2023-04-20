Ramokgopa reassures SA there won't be a total collapse of power grid

The country has been flipping between load shedding stages 5 and 6 and there have been concerns about a total collapse.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that there would not be a blackout in this country where there was a total collapse of the grid.

Ramokgopa said that this would not happen.

"Even in the numbers we churn out to the public on what is available, there is about 2,000 megawatts of reserve margin which is meant to protect the integrity of the network, so that means we are not close to a blackout."

But he said that they were doing everything possible to avert load shedding climbing to higher stages.

"Stage 6 is devastating but anything beyond that, I think now you are going to be subjected to about 16 hours in a 32-hour cycle of no electricity, so production won't happen under those conditions, the reservoirs can't be replenished, wastewater treatment works won't work."

While there are concerns about the current situation, the minister said measures were under way to boost the power situation by December.

"When we get to December, the following would have happened: we'd have gotten an additional 2,100 megawatts from the three units at Kusile and as we have in the pipeline embedded generation projects, in total 13,000 megawatts, but we think in the period between now and December we can get between 3,000 and 4,000 megawatts on stream."

