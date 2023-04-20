Ramaphosa: SA and Namibia 'well placed to exploit green hydrogen sector'

Ramaphosa said both nations needed to use their geographic locations to invest in green energy in order to grow their economies.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa and Namibia needed to use their geographic locations to invest in green energy in order to grow the economies of both nations.

The President made the remarks during the signing of bilateral agreements between the two countries at the Union Buildings on Thursday.

Ramaphosa hosted Namibian President Hage Geingob and his executive on a state visit.

READ: SA will continue to cooperate with Namibia over Phala Phala

He said both countries needed to work closely together to expand energy projects which would be a catalyst for job creation and economic growth for both countries.

He said they needed to leverage the growing demand for new technologies in energy.

"Green hydrogen sector is a new sector and both countries are well placed to exploit the sector. And a number of other partners, both international and local are already talking to both of us".