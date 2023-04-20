Ramaphosa says government is still mulling over Putin's visit to SA

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said government was still deliberating over Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to South Africa.

An arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC) was issued against Putin, who is scheduled to visit the country during a BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) summit later this year.

As a signatory to the Rome Statute, South Africa is obliged to arrest Putin if he lands on South African soil.

Answering a question from the media, during a State visit by Namibian President Hage Geingob earlier on Thursday, Ramaphosa said South Africa had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the summit.

But he would not be drawn on what actions the government would take on the matter.

"We have noted what the ICC has said in relation to President Putin. And we ourselves are still discussing this matter. It is a matter that is still under consideration. We await all the BRICS members on whether they are coming or not."

But Ramaphosa’s Namibian counterpart believes South Africa should rather use its own laws to determine Putin's fate.

Geingob believes South Africa is being targeted by Western nations on the issue.

"South Africa should decide whether they are going to invite Putin. It is a very difficult situation. The other time, it was Omar al-Bashir. So they are targeting you, right?"