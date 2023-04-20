Public Works Dept must develop plan to resolve Hout Bay Harbour issues: MPs

After noting several challenges at the site on Wednesday, MPs said they believed the department should work with the Fisheries Department to resuscitate a task team to ensure the facility developed.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) called on the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) to develop a plan for a lasting solution to the issues plaguing Cape Town's Hout Bay Harbour.

Parliament's portfolio committee on Public Works and Infrastructure on Wednesday conducted site visits to the harbour and the Yzerfontein boat launching site.

MPs noted several challenges at the Hout Bay Harbour, including security, the vandalism of infrastructure, vacant lots, a lack of investment, and the abandonment of sunken vessels by their owners.

They believed that the DPWI should work with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment to resuscitate the Harbour Management Task Team to ensure the development of the facility.

The MPs resolved to arrange a meeting with portfolio committees responsible for Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, as well as the security cluster committees.

They vowed to keep a close eye on the task team's progress.