Police launch murder probe after bodies of boys aged 5 & 6 found in Soweto

The children's bodies were found in different locations namely Rockville and White City.

JOHANNESBURG - The bodies of two Soweto children aged 5 and six were on Thursday found in separate locations after they were reported missing the day before.

Gauteng police said the bodies were discovered in White City and Rockville.

Authorities moved to probe a case of murder, while Gauteng Police Commissioner Elisa Mawela appealed “to anyone who may have information about this incident to please report to the police”.

Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi explained: “On the evening of 19 April 2023, the two boys were reported missing at Moroka Police Station. A search team involving all relevant stakeholders - including search and rescue was activated. This morning on the 20 April 2023, the lifeless of the kids were found mutilated.”

At the same time Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the province’s Education MEC Matome Chiloane are expected to visit the families of the slain children.