Ocean View community calls on CT authorities to increase law enforcement in area

The call came after six people were shot in the suburb last week, something its ward councillor said was an irregular occurrence.

CAPE TOWN - The community of Ocean View in Cape Town has called on the city's authorities to deploy more law enforcement officers in the suburb.

Six people were shot and killed there last week.

The ward councillor in the area, Simon Liell-Cock, said Ocean View was not known for heinous crimes.

The incident is suspected to be gang-related.

Liell-Cock claimed its offenders were just released from prison.

“We are terrorised by the few. We have been working for some years - we have got good neighbourhood watches that are doing a lot of good work there, we have got a good community police forum, we have got a good control room system that works. The way to fight a crime is with the community."

Meanwhile, the Simon's Town Magistrate Court dismissed the case of the two people suspected to be behind the shooting.

The magistrate argued that the accused were supposed to be brought before the court within 48 hours of arrest.