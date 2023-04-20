NPA's Investigating Directorate pleased with outcome of Agrizzi judicial inquiry

The former Bosasa COO was ordered to make virtual court appearances, after not appearing for either of the charges against him since October 2020, owing to his ill health.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Investigating Directorate (ID) welcomed the outcomes of the judicial inquiry into former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s repeated absence from court.

Agrizzi faces criminal charges in two matters currently before the courts.

One, which is before the Pretoria High Court, centres on dodgy dealings involving prison tenders that Bosasa and its subsidiaries scored.

The other, which is before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, involves allegations that former African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament (MP), Vincent Smith, received kickbacks from the company.

He did not appear in the dock for either since October 2020, owing to his ill health.

READ MORE:

He has now been ordered to attend proceedings virtually.

“As the NPA’s ID we are pleased with the outcome of the court because we now have some form of indication of how best to proceed with this matter, which has been stalled for some time,” said the ID’s Sindisiwe Seboka.

“It means that the matter can then proceed where he’s expected to appear with his co-accused, albeit him appearing virtually. However, it’s an appearance nonetheless.”