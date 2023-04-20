New political party Rise Mzansi says it won't charge a membership fee

Rise Mzansi's national organiser, Makashule Gana, said that money should not be a determining factor for membership.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly formed political party Rise Mzansi said that it would not be charging a membership fee to prospective supporters to be more inclusive.

Some of the country's biggest political parties – such as the African National Congress (ANC), the Democratic Alliance (DA), and the Economic Freed Fighters (EFF) - charge a small annual fee for supporters who want to officially join their party.

He said that the party's mission was to grow its support base ahead of the general elections in 2024.

“Why should a South African pay any cent to rebuild their country? That is one thing that we are changing, so we are going to have supporters, we are going to have volunteers that are going to help rebuild our country - that’s what we're going to be.

"We are not going to measure ourselves by how many members we have because we are not collecting members."