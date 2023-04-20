Mashatile set to face questions on coalitions, power cuts, employment in NCOP

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to answer on a variety of issues affecting the country, including load shedding and dysfunctional coalition governments in places like Tshwane and Johannesburg.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President, Paul Mashatile returns to Parliament on Thursday to respond to questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

Mashatile can expect another grilling from members of Parliament on a variety of issues affecting the country, including dysfunctional coalition governments in places like Tshwane and Johannesburg.

He will also have to address government’s employment initiatives, and challenges facing power utility Eskom.

During his maiden appearance before the National Assembly as deputy president last month, Mashatile was questioned about Eskom as well as the president’s Phala Phala farm investigations.

This time around, Mashatile will have to provide answers to the NCOP on burning issues like political coalitions and how these are becoming key drivers of political instability in many of the country’s metros.

He will also have to respond on whether government will consider a national dialogue on minimum standards for coalitions.

Mashatile is set to also address the country’s grey listing and whether he will focus on the speedy prosecution of high-profile cases in order to hasten the country’s removal from the grey list.