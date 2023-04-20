Leondale High pupil suspended for weed use off to UN after joining anti-drug NGO

A year ago, dozens of pupil were suspended for breaking school policy and smoking cannabis on school premises as part of 'weed day'.

JOHANNESBURG - An anti-drug non-governmental organisation (NGO), that supervised the suspension of the 36 pupils who were smoking cannabis in Leondale High School said that some from the group joined NGOs to change their behaviour.

A year ago, the group of pupils was suspended after being caught smoking the illegal herb on school premises.

The deputy principal of the school, Jerry Mtshali said they have kept track of all 36 pupils, some of whom went to rehab.

One of them will soon be representing South Africa as a young leader at a United Nations conference.

"Today it has been like a year later and one has been invited for best diplomat which is part of the United Nations platform where they bring in young people to come and share ideas and tackle global issues," said Lucas Mahlakgane, of NGO, World Changers Candidates.

Mahlakgane said this is inspirational.

"This boy that last year was actually caught up in this whole situation of drugs and today he is actually jetting out. It’s been very inspirational and not only that, but we also had a pledge that was signed by the learners and the parents which is continuing to say no drugs in any form under any circumstances are allowed in our schools."