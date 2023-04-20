Latest suspect arrested for Thabo Bester's prison escape due in court

The 51-year-old man was arrested at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein, the very prison that Bester escaped from in May last year. He’s been charged with assisting an inmate to escape and defeating the ends of justice.

JOHANNESBURG - The latest suspect to be arrested in connection with the brazen escape of Thabo Bester will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

A 51-year-old G4S security guard was arrested on Tuesday.

He joins the four other people who are facing charges linked to aiding the convicted killer and rapist to escape from prison.

Bester fled from the G4S-run Mangaung maximum security prison in May last year where he was serving a life sentence.

His arrest brings to five the number of people charged for aiding Bester escape.

Earlier this week, celebrity doctor and Bester’s accomplice, Nandipha Magudumana, sat alongside her father in the dock on charges of aiding and abetting a prison escape.

The man, who will be named once he has made a court appearance, is one of two G4S employees arrested for Bester’s escape, joining Senohe Matsoara, a night duty supervisor.

The fourth accused is Teboho Lipholo, who was contracted to install and maintain cameras at the facility.