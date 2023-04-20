Health Minister says no politician will be involved with procuring mRNA vaccine

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said strict legislation will be implemented to close down all loopholes to uphold a high ethical standard of the procurement process.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said no political head will be involved in the procurement processes of the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA vaccine).

The minister was speaking in a high-level meeting in the presence of international partners to discuss the implementation, development and manufacturing of the mRNA vaccine in South Africa.

Most noted of the attendees was the director general of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus.

Opening the gathering, Ghebreyesus said he's excited about the development and manufacturing of the vaccine as it would benefit low- and middle-income countries.

He said the African continent had been deprived of this opportunity, adding that it was time for equality to prevail.

Meanwhile, Phaahla said his department came under fire from some of the partners regarding the development of the mRNA vaccine - which involves procurement processes.

"My department is not the most popular amongst the various partners because of the development of the last few weeks in terms of procurement of their products."

The mRNA vaccine works by triggering one's immune system to create antibodies -proteins in the body that fight bacteria and viruses that cause disease.