Gupta associate Eric Wood granted permission to travel to Europe to visit family

JOHANNESBURG - The Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has granted the former director of Gupta-linked Regiments Capital, Eric Wood, permission to travel to Europe to visit his family.

Wood and 10 others are facing charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravening the Public Finance Management Act linked to Transnet’s now-infamous procurement of 1,064 locomotives in 2015.

They made an appearance in the dock on Thursday, where the case was postponed to 29 June.

Wood also brought an application to have his bail conditions relaxed.

Eric Wood was arrested last May and granted bail of R250,000, subject to various conditions, including that he had to hand over his passport.

On Thursday he applied to have it returned so he could travel overseas to see his family.

In his papers, Wood said that he was planning on travelling to the United Kingdom later this month to see his daughter and from there to Spain to visit his parents.

He’s also planning on travelling at the end of the year.

The application was unopposed by the State and was granted.

He’s previously brought similar applications, which were also granted.