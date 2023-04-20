Govt must consider cost of living for workers battling to make ends meet: UASA

With the annual consumer price increasing by 0.1%, the trade union warned workers expected to pay for more for unrendered services would lead to a rising dissatisfaction amongst them.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union UASA called on government and municipalities to consider the cost of living for cash-strapped workers who were battling to make ends meet.

The union affiliated to the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) said that it noted the slight increases in the consumer price index (CPI), saying South Africans were expected to pay more for services that were not delivered, amid power outages and water scarcity.

Statistics South Africa released the latest inflation figures on Wednesday, revealing an increase in the annual consumer price inflation from 7% to 7.1%.

This was largely the result of more expensive food, which rose by 14% over the past year, the biggest increase in 14 years.

“Workers bend over backward to make ends meet without any relief in sight. How can we expect people to stay calm in an economy where they are always likely to pay more while disposable incomes shrink?

“Making consumers pay for government mistakes, lack of infrastructure maintenance, and corruption will only lead to dissatisfaction among workers and the unemployed,” said UASA spokesperson Abigail Moyo.