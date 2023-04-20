Fraud, corruption case against ex-Transnet execs Molefe & Singh back in court

The accused, who total 11, are facing charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravening the Public Finance Management Act linked to Transnet’s now infamous procurement of 1,064 locomotives in 2015.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against former Transnet big wigs, Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh, returns to the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.

The accused, who total 11, are facing charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravening the Public Finance Management Act linked to Transnet’s now-infamous procurement of 1,064 locomotives in 2015.

They were arrested on different occasions between September 2021 and August last year and are all currently out on bail.

They were last in court in November.

The case relates specifically to a tender to secure some R30 billion in funding for the procurement of the locomotives, which went to a McKinsey-led consortium in 2012.

According to the State, Gupta-linked Regiments Capital was irregularly onboarded and the costs subsequently ballooned to more than R305 million.

The accused have also been charged in connection with R93 million that was paid to Trillian Asset Management - another Gupta-linked entity - in 2015.

The defence was provided with the contents of the docket on the last occasion the case was in court. The case was postponed to today, to allow them an opportunity to familiarise themselves with it.