Fraud & corruption case against Molefe, Singh & co-accused postponed to June

They’re facing charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravening the Public Finance Management Act linked to Transnet’s now infamous procurement of 1,064 locomotives in 2015.

JOHANNESBURG - The Transnet locomotives case has been postponed until June.

The case, in which there are a total of 11 accused, including the likes of former Transnet executives Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh, made a brief appearance before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

They’re facing charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravening the Public Finance Management Act linked to Transnet’s now infamous procurement of 1,064 locomotives in 2015.

The process was found to have been riddled with irregularities.

The State has now shared the contents of the docket with the defence and Thursday has been requested to provide further particulars and additional copies.

The case has now been postponed for the State to do so.

The case relates specifically to a tender to secure some R30 billion in funding for the procurement of the 1,064 locomotives, which went to a McKinsey-led consortium in 2012.

According to the State, Gupta-linked Regiments Capital was irregularly onboarded, and the costs subsequently ballooned to more than R305 million.

The accused are also charged in connection with R93 million that was paid to Trillian Asset Management, another Gupta-linked entity, in 2015.

They’re due back in court on 29 June.