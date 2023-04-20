Ekurhuleni police vow to continue crackdown on illicit drug trade

The metro's law enforcement officials said the city has been riddled with drug cartels, and they hope recent arrests will deter lawbreakers.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni police arrested six men on Thursday in connection with over 300 bags of different illegal drugs in the Duduza and Tsakane areas.

Police said the city has been riddled with illicit drug cartels and their drug enforcement department has been working overtime.

Earlier this week, another six other men were arrested in Boksburg and Daveyton for carrying thousands of rands worth of crystal meth, cat, and dagga.

The police said that their teams will continue to increase their operations.

"As the operation continues in the Tsakane area, the six suspects will march to the Duduza and Tsakane police station and will appear in the respective magistrate's court soon...[This] sends a strong warning to lawbreakers dealing in drugs, " said Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department's Ignatius Maphike.