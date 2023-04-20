DA says Theewaterskloof Municipality must be held accountable for housing delays

The Standing Committee on Infrastructure in the Western Cape Legislature conducted an oversight visit to Theewaterskloof Municipality, to assess the progress of ongoing and delayed housing projects.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape said it was committed to holding the Theewaterskloof Municipality accountable for delays in housing projects.

Land invasions emerged as a primary issue, hindering the completion of essential housing projects, expected to provide nearly 16,000 housing opportunities in that area.

The municipality told committee members that it had already spent a staggering R14.3 million on security costs, to stop more than 700 structures from invasion.

The DA's Matlhodi Maseko said the Theewaterskloof Municipality had been allocated more than R300 million until 2026 to provide the 16,000 homes.

"The DA in the Western Cape recognises the importance of addressing these issues urgently to ensure that our communities can live in dignity. We are committed to holding the Theewaterskloof Municipality accountable for delays in housing projects due to community dynamics and inadequate solutions to tackle the increasing number of land invasions."