Bosa's Maimane believes electoral law challenge won't impact 2024 polls prep

On Monday, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that any legal challenges to the new electoral law could imperil preparations for next year’s elections.

CAPE TOWN - Build One South Africa leader, Mmusi Maimane, said that he did not believe that an impending court challenge of the Electoral Amendment Act would impact preparations for next year’s elections.

Speaking outside Parliament on Wednesday, Maimane said that he hoped President Cyril Ramaphosa would use his powers not to sign the new amendments into law.

The new act will allow independent candidates to stand in provincial and national elections.

But the Independent Candidates’ Association said that they believed the odds would be heavily stacked against them.

But founder of the Independent Candidates’ Association, Michael Louis, doesn’t agree.

"Most of the issues that civil society is complaining about are all post-election issues - how the seats are going to be divided, who qualifies, and all that, and that’s after the elections."

Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane said that government had been putting off electoral reform for too long.

He was confident that a court would find that the new act favoured political parties.

"If this current electoral bill is found unconstitutional, it means the election itself is unconstitutional. So these are the fundamental issues. We’ve got to act with urgency and ensure that the ConCourt can hear us."

The group of 40 organisations plans to approach the Constitutional Court for direct access, on 1 May.