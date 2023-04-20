Bester prison break: State to oppose G4S guard's bail in next court appearance

Fifty-one-year-old Motanyane Masukela made his first appearance at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Thursday, where he faces charges of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody and defeating the ends of justice.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The State said it would oppose bail when Motanyane Masukela, who is accused of aiding convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester’s escape, appears again in court.

The 51-year-old made a brief appearance at the Bloemfontein Magistrate Court on Thursday, following his arrest on Wednesday.

He is the second G4S security guard charged in the Thabo Bester saga and faces an additional charge of defeating the ends of justice.

Masukela is among five people arrested for having a hand in Bester’s elaborate escape from the Mangaung Prison - which saw the self-proclaimed billionaire media mogul fake his own death last year.

He is believed to have some knowledge of how Bester pulled off his prison break almost a year ago.

Meanwhile, Bester is remanded in custody to continue serving his life sentence for rape and murder.

Bester faces additional charges of fraud, defeating the ends of justice, escaping and violating a body.

Masukela told his legal aid that he had no prior convictions or pending cases.

But the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in the Free State, Phaladi Shuping, said he could not discuss the merits of the case at this point.

“Unfortunately, we can’t get into that because we’d be going to the merits of the case. It’s only once the trial starts that we are going to reveal everything - who is involved and what is their involvement in the escape.”

Masukela will remain behind bars until May.