ANC 'vindicated' by court overturning Papi Mokoena's election as Mangaung mayor

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Free State said it felt indicated as it welcomed a court decision to overturn the election of Papi Mokoena as the new mayor of Mangaung.

The party had brought an urgent application before the Bloemfontein High Court, challenging both the sitting which saw Mokoena elected as mayor, and seeking an interdict against him from performing any mayoral duties.

Mokoena, president of the Afrikan Alliance for Social Democrats, was elected through the assistance of seven defiant ANC councillors, who ignored an interim order by attending the sitting.

They have since been expelled from the party.

The Bloemfontein High Court on Wednesday granted the ANC two orders – one halting Mokoena’s appointment as mayor of Mangaung, and the other restraining him from performing any acts in this regard.

This is on the back of the ANC’s fears that Mokoena was already putting together a mayoral committee following his election last week.

The party, in a statement celebrating its court victory, said that it felt vindicated.

It accused DA Speaker Maryke Davies of having shown uncontrollable levels of desperation when she allowed the vote to go ahead last week.

It also insists it will act harshly against those within its ranks who refuse to toe the line – more so those who take direction from the opposition.