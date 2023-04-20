Al Jama-ah legal team to engage with Gordhan, Eskom to keep lights on for Eid

Al Jama-ah said that its office had been inundated with calls from members of the public who had raised concerns about the impact load shedding may have on Eid celebrations.

CAPE TOWN - The Al Jama-ah party said that its legal team had been instructed to engage with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom in a bid to keep the lights on for Eid.

Muslims all over the world are expected to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr this coming weekend, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadaan.

Party spokesperson Shameemah Salie: "Further concerns raised by the public is how despite challenges faced by the grid and load shedding, how the Presidency and Eskom ensured that the lights would be on over Christmas and the Easter weekend. Further questions raised is how does one explain to a community that these actions are denying the Muslim community the same courtesy is not discrimination."

Salie said that a petition for Eid relief from load shedding had garnered over 16,000 signatures in a matter of hours.