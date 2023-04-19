Unisa CFO Khathutshelo Ramukumba tapped to chair new SABC board

The former National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) chief executive was appointed by President Ramaphosa on Tuesday after months of delays by the president due to security vetting.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has a new board that will be chaired by former National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) chief executive, Khathutshelo Ramukumba.

Ramukumba, who is the current CFO of the University of South Africa (Unisa), was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

He leads a 12-member board that was also appointed by the president, which includes former journalist, Dr Rene Horne, and former SABC presenter, Mpho Tsedu.

The appointment of the SABC board followed months of delays due to security vetting and questions raised by the president.

The SABC was without a board since the previous board’s term ended in October 2022.

Democratic Alliance (DA) member of Parliament (MP) and communications committee member, Dianne Kohler Barnard, welcomed the board’s appointment but blamed President Ramaphosa for the delays.

“It’s because of this delay that he currently finds himself front and centre of a Constitutional Court application by civil society for failing to perform his constitutional duties.”

Minister of Communications and Digital Technology Mondli Gungubele said the board would be seized with the “mammoth task” of ensuring public participation and being a viable public broadcaster.