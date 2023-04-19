Thabo Bester escape: Police arrest fifth suspect, another G4S employee

The latest suspect faces charges of assisting an inmate escape from lawful custody as well as defeating the ends of justice.

JOHANNESBURG - Another G4S employee has been arrested in connection with the audacious prison escape of killer and rapist Thabo Bester from the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

Police confirmed that a 51-year-old security guard was arrested on Tuesday.

This brings the number of people charged with aiding Bester to escape to five.

Bester fled from the maximum-security prison run by G4S, a private security company, in May 2022 where he was serving a life sentence.

He was rearrested last week in Tanzania and brought back to South Africa to stand trial together with his accomplices.

The police’s Athlenda Mathe said the latest suspect to be arrested will appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Thursday.

"A security guard employed by G4S is expected to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Thursday. He faces charges of assisting an inmate escape from lawful custody as well as defeating the ends of justice."

