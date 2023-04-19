Steam boiler breaking at Steve Biko Hospital may affect other services - dept

The department said it was giving urgent attention to the restoration of steam power to Steve Biko Academic Hospital and surrounding institutions as this was affecting critical services such as central air conditioning, refrigeration and hot water.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department said that there had been reports of steam-generating boilers breaking down at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

The department said these boilers produced steam which was used in the institutions for central air conditioning, refrigeration, hot water, and freezers.

It said there was a possibility of service interruptions at the hospital, along with surrounding institutions.

The Tshwane District Hospital, Pretoria Forensic Pathology Mortuary, and Pretoria Oral and Dental Hospital were among those that might be affected.

The department said that while it had three boilers producing steam, only one was operating during the time of the breakdown.

"We are expecting the boiler to be online in the next couple of days so that the facility, Steve Biko, can have a functional boiler, so in the interim, there will be an impact on those services which are dependent on the steam system,” said Gauteng Health Department spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba.