Stats SA: Consumer inflation edges higher by 0.1% in March

This is the second consecutive rise in consumer inflation.

JOHANNESBURG – The consumer price inflation edged higher to 7.1% in March from 7% in February.

So revealed the chief director of price statistics at Statistics South Africa (StatsSA), Patrick Kelly, on Wednesday.

This is the second consecutive rise in consumer inflation.

In January, the consumer price inflation was 6.9%.

StatsSA noted that food and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as transport were the main drivers behind the monthly increases.

READ: Stats SA: Consumer inflation goes up by 0.1%

Moreover, said StatsSA, food and non-alcoholic beverages saw a 14% annual increase – the highest since 2009.

Explained Kelly: “Milk, eggs and cheese, sugar, sweets and desserts, fruit and vegetables experienced upward inflationary pressure in March. Breads and cereals, oils and fats and fish recorded slower price growth.”

He added that transport, however, rose to 8.9% in 2023, a decrease from 9.9%.

“The downward shift was led by eight consecutive months of slowing fuel inflation – which reached 8.1% in March from 10.9% last month. This is much lower than the 56.2% peak in July 2022.”