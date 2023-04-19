SA should delay decommissioning of old power stations, proposes Ramokgopa

Cabinet is expected to meet and discuss proposals by the electricity minister.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country grapples with higher stages of load shedding, Cabinet is expected to meet on Wednesday to discuss proposals by Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on reducing the ongoing power crisis.

Eyewitness News understands the special Cabinet meeting will mainly focus on the country's commitments to climate change and the impact they have on load shedding.

One of the proposals by Ramokgopa includes slowing down the decommissioning of old power stations.

Previously, Ramokgopa said Cabinet would need to take some tough decisions to reduce the impact of load shedding.

Prolonging the lifespan of Eskom power plants has a direct impact on South Africa's just energy transition plan, but will significantly assist in reducing load shedding.

READ MORE:

The special Cabinet meeting follows Ramakgopa’s presentation to the African National Congress’ (ANC’s) national working committee (NWC) on Monday.

The governing party summoned Ramokgopa to present his energy plan, following his visits to Eskom's 15 power plants.

Briefing the media a fortnight ago, Ramokgopa said he was confident that Cabinet would make the right decisions on the options that are available.

"And the issues around ensuring that we keep up the morale, essentially extending the life of these plants... for us to be able to get the 6,000 megawatts and not be on an aggressive accelerated path of decarbonisation, but still committing to the decarbonisation journey is a conversation that only Cabinet can have and make that determination."

A decision on Ramokgopa's proposal will be made once Cabinet has approved the plan.