Rising levels of obesity, malnutrition in Africa a cause for concern - ADSA

The two-day nutrition congress is being held in Somerset West until Friday, where researchers will discuss the latest findings and recommendations for nutrition challenges on the continent.

The two-day Nutrition Congress is being held in Somerset West and will run until Friday.

President of the Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA), Maria van der Merwe, said that the rising levels of obesity and malnutrition were a cause for concern on the African continent.

She said that in South Africa, two-thirds of women were either overweight or obese, while children were dying from undernutrition.

Van der Merwe added that between 12% and 15% of children under five-years-old were obese or overweight in South Africa.

She said that this was fuelled by unhealthy eating habits.

"We need to also look behind the scenes what causes the lack of physical activity and the intake of foods that are not proper."

Van der Merwe said the discussions they were having would lead to ideas on how to educate people about the importance of healthy eating.

"The congress is a great opportunity to address key nutrition challenges through broad collaboration and greater synergy between diverse practitioners in the nutrition field."