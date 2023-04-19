OLD VS NEW: The kings of photography on the streets of Pretoria

Young and old street photographers in Pretoria compete for the market share comprising locals and tourists.

JOHANNESBURG - For the past 30 years, every morning around 8am, he arrives in Pretoria by taxi from Tembisa to take photos for a living.

He used to travel by train but since metrorail operations were halted, he has had to resort to a more expensive commute.

With his trusty little Nikon digital camera hanging around his neck, Norman Phala sits on his worn plastic chair in Church Square.

He watches the Pretoria pigeons optimistically congregate around scraps of potential food left by passing visitors. Norman recalls visiting the square as a child before the Paul Kruger statue even arrived.

The bronze sculpture depicting Paul Kruger, who was the president of the South Africa from 1883 to 1900, was moved to Church Square in 1956.

In 1993, Phala began photographing and selling prints around the tourist attraction.

A potential client approaches him asking about his prices, she offers him R40 for two ID photo prints.

“R40? Your money is too small, two is R60. The printers, ink, paper is too expensive,” Norman says to the uninterested client who immediately left.

His array of clientele vary from tourists wanting pictures beside the statue to ID photo’s for a driver’s licence.

On some days, Phala would spend the day without taking a single photo.

“Before, I took the photos then went to the lab, they washed it there then I come back. Now in 2014 I bought the printers, I take the photos and print them, up to today”.

He acquired a digital camera and a portable printer when 35mm film was no longer available to purchase.

There are several other stationary photographers like Norman at Church Square.

Amongst themselves, they have divided Church Square into different sections to prevent encroaching on each other’s territories and to keep the competition fair.

However, Norman points out, there are younger photographers who don't abide by their rules - saying he does not want them in Church Square.

Just outside Church Square, a block away near a busy street market along Helen Joseph Street, Benny Lebese crouches on the street corner with his camera aimed at an unsuspecting couple holding hands.

He takes several images of them strolling towards him, then quickly shows the pictures while informing them of the various formats he can send the images in to their emails or cell phones, for a fee.

“I am a photographer, I do street photoshoot, I shoot here around town in the Pretoria CBD,” says Lebese.

Lebese has been taking photographs on the streets of Pretoria for the last year and says he is earning a decent income.

“It’s good so far I won’t lie, like it is great do you understand? Especially on weekends, there’s money I won’t complain. As long as you can make R200 in a day it means you can make something.”

Several other street photographers are gathered by the same corner, and Lebese says they don’t compete but rather see each other as friends.

Benny makes use of his phone and camera to ensure he can deliver the product to his customers quickly.

He feels Norman’s way of operating is outdated: “I just think it’s business, you just have to upgrade, especially if he too wants to be in the game he must upgrade his camera, you see?”

But despite the challenges he has faced, Phala remains committed to arrive the next day at 8am with his trusty Nikon by his side.

Benny offers his clients a more fleeting product that unless you print it will only ever exist digitally, yet his success lies in his ability to make digital offerings.

In a world where technology continues to advance and change the landscape of most industries, both Phala and Lebese have had to find ways to thrive in their respective niches.