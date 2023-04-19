MJC asks Ramaphosa & Ramokgopa for relief from power cuts for Eid celebrations

The Muslim Judicial Council's Sheikh Riad Fataar said that the current stage five and six power cuts would impede Muslims from experiencing the full extent of such quality family time.

CAPE TOWN - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has written to the president and the electricity minister asking for some relief from power cuts as Eid celebrations get under way.

Muslims all over the world are expected to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr this coming weekend, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadaan.

It's a time for friends and relatives to get together and to share well wishes and family meals.

But the MJC's Sheikh Riad Fataar said that the current stage five and six power cuts would impede Muslims from experiencing the full extent of such quality family time.

"The Muslim community of South Africa expects to spend this time unbridled by the implication so imposed by the impediment of load shedding."