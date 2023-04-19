Loyiso Nkohla will be remembered for his activism, says Kubayi

The Human Settlements Minister urged members of the public with information about the murder of Nkohla to come forward.

CAPE TOWN - Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said former politician Loyiso Nkohla would be remembered for his activism - as a representative for disadvantaged communities.

The 40-year-old was shot dead near the Philippi train station on Monday, while three other people were wounded.

Nkohla had been doing community facilitation work to ensure the safe removal of squatters as the Passenger Rail Agency looked to fully re-open the central line.

Claims surfaced that his assassination was due to extortion.

Human Settlement's spokesperson Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota sent her condolences to Nkohla’s family.

“Kubayi is sending her heartfelt condolences to his loved ones for his untimely passing. The minister also urges members of the public who might have information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to contact law enforcement agencies.”

