Judgment expected in child sex trafficking case against Gerhard Ackerman

The 52-year-old faces over 730 counts of charges, including rape and attempted murder, for allegedly running a child rape ring, linking adult men with teenage boys for a fee.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court will deliver judgment in the child sex trafficking case against Gerhard Ackerman on Wednesday morning.

The 52-year-old faces over 730 counts of charges, including rape and attempted murder, for allegedly running a child rape ring, linking adult men with teenage boys for a fee.

His co-accused and main client, acting judge Paul Kennedy died by suicide while out on bail last year.

ALSO READ:

• Gerhard Ackerman tells court he warned boys against having sex with Paul Kennedy

• Child rape-accused Ackerman says boys who gave ‘massages’ were ‘streetwise’

• Explaining the Gerhard Ackerman case, the man accused of running child sex ring

Ackerman insisted that he was running a massage parlour where the treatments would end with sexual acts, which he called happy endings.

Throughout his trial, Ackerman made several concessions, including how he allowed some boys as young as 14 to give massages to his clients, knowing that they would be sexually violated.

But he somehow still believed that he did nothing wrong.

During closing arguments, Judge Mohamed Ismail, did not hold back in giving his own commentary.

"You're the modern-day Fagin, man. Fagin took these boys in London and he taught them how to go and steal from people and bring whatever they stole to him. You are the 21st-century Fagin."

Ismail said that Ackerman's version was not only shaky, but it was also all over the place.