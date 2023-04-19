High court orders corruption-accused Agrizzi to attend criminal trials virtually

The Pretoria High Court order follows a judicial inquiry into Agrizzi’s repeated absence from the dock due to his ill health.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has ordered graft-accused former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi to attend his criminal trials virtually going forward.

The order comes on the back of a judicial inquiry into Agrizzi’s repeated absence from the dock over the last two years, due to his ill health, and the ensuing delays.

The inquiry before the court was two-fold.

First, in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act, the court was tasked with establishing whether Agrizzi’s absence from court was his fault and if his bail should be revoked.

And second, it was tasked with determining the reasonableness, or otherwise, of the delays his absence has caused.

Wednesday’s order was ultimately handed down by agreement between the State and the defence, though.

The inquiry got underway last Tuesday and following a week of evidence from medical experts for the State and the defence, closing arguments were scheduled for Wednesday. However, at the last minute, the court heard the parties had come to an agreement.

Advocate Mannie Witz, for Agrizzi, addressed the court and said following the evidence that was led over the past week, which painted a grim picture of Agrizzi’s health, the State and the defence had come to an agreement that he could not be faulted for absence from court.

Witz also said going forward, they had agreed that he could attend his criminal trials virtually.

The court has now issued an order to this effect.

Agrizzi’s accused in two criminal cases.

The first is taking place in the Pretoria High Court and centres on dodgy dealings involving prison tenders Bosasa and its subsidiaries scooped. It’s back on the roll on 20 July.

The second is in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court and focuses on massive kickbacks African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Vincent Smith allegedly received from the company.

That case will return to court on 9 May.