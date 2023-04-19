GDH studying order to amend policy used to make migrant women pay for healthcare

The Gauteng Department of Health said that it was still studying a recent ruling handed down by the Joburg High Court directing the department to amend a policy that was being used to make migrant women and children pay for public healthcare that they were entitled to free of charge.

In terms of the National Health Act, the state has to provide free health services to all pregnant and lactating women and children below the age of six years, unless they have medical aid. But the policy in question was being used to make migrants pay for these services, with no exceptions.

The order comes on the back of a case brought by Section27 and three migrant women who had themselves been victims of the policy.

The order confirms that regardless of their status in the country, all pregnant and lactating women and all children under the age of six are entitled to free public healthcare.

It also directs the department to amend the policy in question and that circulars be distributed and posters be displayed nationwide, highlighting the relevant provisions of the National Health Act.

The order was not opposed by the department.

Motalatale Modiba, who speaks for the Gauteng Health Department, said that they had noted it.

He said that they were still going through the ruling and its implications, though, and that they would comment further in due course.