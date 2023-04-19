Court to hear CoCT's case to remove homeless people from CBD locations

The city has already been granted permission to serve eviction notices to people living on the streets of Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - A case filed by the City of Cape Town to remove homeless people from locations in the CBD is set to be heard in court on Wednesday.

The city has already been granted permission to serve eviction notices to people living on the streets of Cape Town.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the matter in court on Wednesday was to evict homeless people who had refused all offers of support.

Hill-Lewis said that the city was investing significantly to curb homelessness in Cape Town.

"We also work closely with some excellent NGOs who do a great job in providing shelter accommodation and providing reintegration and counselling programmes. And we are involved in funding of those NGOs as well. So, we're really doing all we can to reintegrate people off the streets in Cape Town."

Speaking to Eyewitness News, U-turn Homeless Ministries CEO Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt highlighted the importance of not only housing the homeless but also providing them with life skills.

"I think shelter is a critical component of change. Our focus is obviously on life change, getting people with a permanent shift and being able to function in the normal world so that they can lead a flourishing life."