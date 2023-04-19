CoCT to hold back on eviciting homeless people living in CBD

The Socio -Economic Rights Institute of South Africa is in opposition with the City of Cape Town on evicting homeless people.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town will have to hold back on issuing eviction notices to homeless people living in the inner city.

This follows a court hearing on Wednesday.

The city's application to evict homeless people from the streets of Cape Town has been opposed by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa.

The court was scheduled to grant the final eviction order on Wednesday – but the city has to wait until 9 October 2023 for another hearing.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis expressed disappointment: “It [the case] is now on the court roll for October only, meaning another six-month delay to this case. It’s greatly disappointing but, nevertheless, we are very confident that we have done everything exactly, correctly to offer much greater dignity and care to all of those living on the streets.”