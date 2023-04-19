City Power to plans remove underground cables in Alex & install them overhead

Officials and the community recently demolished two houses in the township that were built on top of faulty power cable lines.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg City Power said that it planned to remove all underground power cables in Alexandra and install them overhead.

This followed the recent demolishing of two houses in the township by officials and the community that were built on top of faulty electric cable lines.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that there were many houses in Alexandra and other areas in Johannesburg that were built on top of critical municipal infrastructure.

READ: Demolished Alex house: 'I just need a proper place to stay,' says resident

Mangena said that this was a safety hazard that also caused lengthy service delivery delays when there were repairs to be completed.

"I mean, just last month we found a fault in someone's bedroom, so we had to wake that person up, move the bed, dig, repair, and allow them to close when the electricity was restored.

“So, it is a serious problem for us as City Power but, as I mentioned, it is also dangerous because somebody might die because of electricity infrastructure."