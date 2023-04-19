City of Cape Town spending R1.2bn to maintain Steenbras pump station

The plant already protects Capetonians from one stage of Eskom's outages.

CAPE TOWN - While the city forges ahead with its plans to add more megawatts to Cape Town's electricity grid, it is also spending R1.2 billion to maintain the old Steenbras pump station.

The 160-megawatt pump station has four turbines and channels water from the upper Steenbras to the lower Steenbras through a turbine electricity generator.

"The investment in Steenbras and the maintenance programme is crucial to fulfilling our commitment to protect customers from a stage or two of load shedding where possible, with plans to expand protection with up to four stages in the near future as part of the load shedding protection plan," said city Energy MMC Beverly van Reenen.

A solar photovoltaic (PV) plant is planned for outside Somerset West, which could also shield the Mother City from another stage of Eskom's power cuts by 2026.