Cape Town ready to host Netball World Cup in July, says mayor

CAPE TOWN - The countdown is officially on as the City of Cape Town gears itself to host the first-ever global netball event on African soil.

Wednesday marked 100 days before the Netball World Cup is hosted in the Mother City.

The event will be held in July over two weeks.

The city said it’s invested in artwork across Cape Town to raise awareness leading up to the tournament.

City Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said Cape Town was ready to welcome the 16 countries that would be competing, including the South African team.

He added that the city was looking into establishing viewing fan parks in areas like Langa, Khayelitsha, Bellville South and Mitchell's Plain.

"I was reminded back in 2010. We all remember the incredible gees in our country then, brand new stadium built for the world hosted by 55,000 people. But outside the stadium at our fan parks there were 80, 000 people - more people outside watching the game, than inside the stadium watching the game."