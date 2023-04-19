As fighting rages in Sudan's Khartoum, CT woman calls on SA govt for evacuation

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese army have clashed in the capital and other parts of the country after disagreements between the country's military general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the head of the RSF, Hamdan Dagalo.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - A South African citizen from Cape Town said that she felt trapped and abandoned in war-torn Sudan as fighting between rival forces rages in the capital, Khartoum.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese army have clashed in the capital and other parts of the country after disagreements between the country's military general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the head of the RSF, Hamdan Dagalo.

They're at odds over the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army, a key condition for a final deal at bringing peace since the 2021 coup.

More than 180 people have been killed and thousands of others injured.

South African citizen Birgitte Davy told Eyewitness News that the situation in Sudan was escalating and water and electricity had been cut off.

Davy is calling on the South African government to assist in getting them out of Sudan.

"I want to just mention to South Africans how dire the situation is here. We need all your help; we need all your prayers and especially to my family, I want to say thank you for what you've done. To the South African government, I want to say you need to have a plan to come and get us because there might be a ceasefire in the next few days and then we need to be evacuated."

Meanwhile, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said that the South African embassy in Sudan was not operational due to the heavy fighting in Khartoum.

Dirco's head of diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, posted a series of tweets, saying that the streets were dangerous and that people were losing their lives.

Monyela has advised, that for now, people should stay inside.



He also said that all options were being explored to assist South African nationals stuck in Sudan.