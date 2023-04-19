Alcohol, art & books: Parly publishes register of MPs' interests for 2022

Parliament has published the latest register of members' interests, which requires all MPs to disclose their interests in business, investments, property and gifts, once a year.

CAPE TOWN - Some years are more lucrative than others for members of Parliament in terms of scoring gifts and sponsorships from those they come into contact with, often as a result from travel abroad.

The year 2022 has, however, turned out to be a rather demure year.

Parliament has published the latest register of members' interests which requires all MPs to disclose their interests in business, investments, property and gifts, once a year.

Artwork, alcohol and books seem to have been the gift of choice for MPs over the past year.

Former deputy president David Mabuza, however, also scored a cow, a blanket, a hat and a small stick from the Free State premier.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula declared a R2,000 mat from the embassy of Azerbaijan.

African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Pemmy Majodina’s only gift was a bottle of perfume from a friend.

Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe declared a R5,000 bottle of Japanese whiskey, as well as a R1,000 bottle of Russian vodka from respective embassies.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen declared that his travel to the Ukraine following the Russian invasion, as well as trips to Kenya and Somalia were sponsored by the Brenthurst Foundation.

He also declared gifts of running shoes and other clothing.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, meanwhile, declared a set of tea mugs from the Chinese embassy, a bottle of gin and books from various authors.

He also said that he had received no benefits from a number of trusts he belonged to.

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald declared a R6,000 tea set from a Thai official while Good Party leader and Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille declared cigars, perfume and rum from the Cuban government.