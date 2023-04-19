Ailing ex-miners from EC relieved at govt intervention for due compensation

A landmark class-action lawsuit in 2019 saw ex-miners who became infected with tuberculosis and silicosis being awarded a settlement share of R5 billion, however, most are yet to receive their share.

EAST LONDON - Thanks to government intervention, ailing former mine workers from the Eastern Cape are now hopeful they will get the compensation they have been waiting for.

In what is noted as a 2019 landmark class action lawsuit, the Gauteng High Court awarded ex-miners from various gold mines, who became infected with tuberculosis and silicosis, a settlement of R5 billion.

This was a short-lived victory, however, as most of the former miner workers and their families are yet to receive their share, while living in poverty.

The provincial government has stepped in to help the ex-miners claim their payouts and to assist with their deteriorating health.

Zolile Mvasane said he was relieved that government came to their aid.

"Now that government is involved, we have hope that those of us who haven't received our share of the compensation will get it while we are still alive. We don't have to travel to Johannesburg for answers anymore."

The campaign will be rolled out throughout the province to reach all former miners who are eligible for the compensation.